Jury deadlocks on border activist charged with helping migrants

By
CBS News
-
Study: Nitrates in drinking water linked to cancers

Environmental Working Group says the chemicals could be to blame for over 12,000 cases of cancer in the U.S. each year

2H ago

“Elderhood” author on why older people are happier

We should “look at the final third of life with the same concern, curiosity, creativity, and rigor as we view the first two-thirds,” Dr. Louise Aronson writes

4H ago

Jon Stewart to House: “You should be ashamed of yourselves”

“Accountability appears to not be something that occurs in this chamber,” Stewart admonished at hearing on 9/11 responders bill

3H ago

Target’s expanded paid family leave includes part-time workers

As labor market tightens, the retailer offers new family-care perks to all its 360,000 full-time and part-time employees

6H ago

Researchers test vaccine they hope could stem Alzheimer’s

University of New Mexico researchers have tested their experimental Alzheimer’s vaccine in mice

10H ago

