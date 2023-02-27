Jury selection begins in Columbus in 2020 murder case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial.

Kenny Armistad was charged with murder, a felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The deadly shooting happened in December 2020 on 12th Avenue South.

20-year-old Frank Edwards died at the scene.

At the time, investigators told WCBI a car pulled up to the home just before the gunfire started.

Police believe Edwards was talking to someone in the car when an argument broke out and shots were exchanged.

40-year-old Terry Brooks was also arrested in the case.

