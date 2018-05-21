Jury selection for child exploitation trial begins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a former Columbus choir director.

Michael Jackson was arrested in February 2014 and charged with exploitation of a child.

He’s accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a Columbus High School student.

The student’s mother reportedly filed the original report.

Jackson was fired from the Columbus Municipal School District.

He faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.

Testimony could begin this afternoon.