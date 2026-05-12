Just a nice week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Really calm conditions this week. Definitely a good time to try to get outdoors!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Comfortable lows will be expected again tonight, in the middle 50s. There will be a chance for fog across the corner. Stay cautious on roadways if driving late tonight or early in the morning.

WEDNESDAY: It is going to be a warm and sunny day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s! There will be a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. A dry cold front will be passing through late afternoon and through the evening. Lows will be in the middle 50s again.

THURSDAY: Because of the cold front, cooler air will be entering the Deep South. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, just down a few degrees from the past few days. Expect plenty of sun, as a High pressure moves in from the West. Lows will continue in the low to middle 50s.