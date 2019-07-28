Justice secretary to replace Puerto Rico governor rejects job

The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico’s embattled governor amid a political crisis said she doesn’t want the job. Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez tweeted Sunday that she hopes Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will appoint a secretary of state before resigning Aug. 2 as planned.

“I reiterate, I have no interest in occupying the position of governor,” Vázquez wrote, “It is a Constitutional dictum. I hope that the governor identifies and submits a candidate for the position of secretary of state before Aug. 2 and I have told him so.”

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez seen at a press conference. AP

Former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín would have been next in line according to the U.S. territory’s Constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned since an obscenity-laced chat was leaked in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.

“It pains me greatly to see everything that has happened and what it means for Puerto Rico,” Marín wrote in his letter of resignation. “With this decision, I close this professional chapter and I can dedicate myself exclusively to my work as Executive Director of the Port Authority.”

Vázquez, who is next in line, said she has told Rosselló about her wishes. Her comments come as Puerto Ricans also demand her ouster amid the political crisis and have also planned another march. She’s accused of not ordering an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of supplies for hurricane victims, among others things.

A representative for Vázquez didn’t immediately respond to a message for comment by The Associated Press.

Aimara Pérez, a 32-year-old drafter who participated in some of the most recent marches, said she did not want Vázquez as governor.

“We’re going to keep protesting,” she said. “It’s not going to stop. If there is evidence of corruption, the people are going to push ahead without fear, and we’re going to get rid of them all.”

