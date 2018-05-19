Justify wins 2018 Preakness Stakes

By
CBS News
-
0

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rob Carr / Getty

- Advertisement -

Justify wins the 143rd running of the Preakness on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

This story is developing check back for updates.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Report a Typo
SHARE