US & World NewsNational Justify wins 2018 Preakness Stakes By CBS News - May 19, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Rob Carr / Getty - Advertisement - Justify wins the 143rd running of the Preakness on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland. This story is developing check back for updates. © 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.