Justin Trudeau meets with Trump at White House — live updates

President Trump is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House Thursday as Mr. Trump hopes to pass the trade agreement reached with Canada and Mexico through Congress.

Mexico is so far the only country of the three to officially adopt the agreement, which Mr. Trump calls the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or the U.S.M.C.A. But the trade agreement faces an uphill battle on Capitol Hill, where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administration is moving too quickly.

Mr. Trump and Trudeau have managed a friendly relationship, despite their disagreements and sometimes Mr. Trump’s criticism of the Canadian prime minister.

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” Mr. Trump tweeted last summer after meeting with Trudeau and other world leaders.”

International security concerns are sure to come up, too. Iran shot down a U.S. drone air craft, escalating already sky-high tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Trudeau is scheduled to arrive at the White House at noon on Thursday.