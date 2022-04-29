Juva Juice donates profits to Oktibbeha County family

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A local business takes today’s profit and donates it to a family suffering a tragedy.

Juva Juice, a smoothie and juice shop in Starkville, announced they will donate every dollar made Thursday, April 28th, to the family of a nine-year-old girl who died over the weekend in an ATV accident.

The young girl’s older brother was airlifted to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson where he is in serious but stable condition.

The third child, another brother, was treated and released at OCH.

Juva announced all tips earned Thursday will also be donated to the family of the three children.