Juvenile In Stolen Vehicle Arrested

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Starkville.
Just after 3:30 Friday morning, February 9, Starkville Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 182 near Stark Road.
- Advertisement -
During a roadside investigation, police discovered the vehicle was recently stolen from Louisville Street.
Police say the teen is charged with Grand Larceny of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and False Information.
The juvenile has been processed and released.