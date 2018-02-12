Juvenile In Stolen Vehicle Arrested

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Starkville.

Just after 3:30 Friday morning, February 9, Starkville Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 182 near Stark Road.

During a roadside investigation, police discovered the vehicle was recently stolen from Louisville Street.

Police say the teen is charged with Grand Larceny of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and False Information.

The juvenile has been processed and released.