Juvenile Dead, Another Injured In Aberdeen Shooting

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- A juvenile is dead and another juvenile is in an Aberdeen hospital following a shooting Monday night on Short Street, according to Aberdeen Police.

Chief Henry Randle says the shooting began as an argument over a gun.

One of the juveniles went to the home on Short Street to retrieve the gun when an argument broke out.

Both individuals were hit.

Aberdeen Police are investigating.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as information becomes available.