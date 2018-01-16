Juvenile Dead, Another Injured In Aberdeen Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- A juvenile is dead and another juvenile is in an Aberdeen hospital following a shooting Monday night on Short Street, according to Aberdeen Police.

Chief Henry Randle says the shooting began as an argument over a gun.

One of the juveniles went to the home on Short Street to retrieve the gun when an argument broke out.

Both individuals were hit.

Aberdeen Police are investigating.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as information becomes available.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Snow Today To Cause Travel Issues. Dangerous Cold Through Thursday Morning.
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Inclement Weather Expected To Cause Icy Roadways And Bridges
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Columbus Paced by Robert Woodard II in Rumble Victory over Forest Hill
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup