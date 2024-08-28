K9, game warden honored for finding missing Monroe County kids

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A game warden and his K9 were honored for finding three missing Monroe County children.

Cpl. Bradley Starling and Charlie were awarded Medals of Valor for their efforts.

It’s the highest honor given by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The award is given for a wildlife officer for exceptional courage to save or protect human life.

Within 15 minutes of arriving to the scene on July 25, Charlie picked up the scene of the kids and tracked for 200 yards before finding them.

They were all safely returned home.

Four K9s make up the MDWFP’s unit and cover the entire state, specializing in search and rescue.

