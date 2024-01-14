Kalen DeBoer talks replacing Nick Saban as Alabama’s football coach

Former Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer landed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday night after agreeing to a contract to become Alabama’s next football coach.

DeBoer made his formal introduction Saturday as Alabama’s 28th head football coach at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer, who replaced one of the greatest college coaches of all time in Nick Saban, came to Tuscaloosa with a 25-3 record in two seasons with Washington.

His hiring came just four days after leading the Huskies to the national championship where they fell to Michigan on Monday night.

When asked Saturday about replacing Saban, he said filling Saban’s shoes is impossible.

“I don’t expect to fill Coach Saban’s shoes,” DeBoer said. “But I know that there’s an expectation and I know I can help our program reach the same goals that have been set forth with championships.”