Kamala Harris ends her presidential bid

Kamala Harris is ending her presidential bid, according to a campaign aide and a source familiar with her decision.

In early November, Harris cut all of her field organizers in New Hampshire and shuttered her field offices there in order to focus her efforts in Iowa. At the time, she told CBS News she was “all in” on winning the Iowa caucuses and predicted she would “do very well” in the first contest of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.