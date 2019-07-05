Kamala Harris reports raising nearly $12 million in 2nd quarter

Senator Kamala Harris raised nearly $12 million from more than 279,000 people in the second quarter of the year, which ended on June 30, her campaign announced Friday. Harris is riding a wave of support stemming from her appearance in the first presidential debate, but she remains behind in fundraising totals when compared alongside other 2020 contenders.

Nearly 150,000 donors were new contributors, according to the campaign, which said the average donation was $39 and the average online donation was $24. Harris has raised more than $23 million since launching her campaign in January.

The campaign said nearly half a million dollars this quarter came from its online store, which sold at least 1,400 “That Little Girl Was Me” T-shirts that feature a photo of Harris as a young school girl. This was the single best-selling item in the month of June despite it only being available later in the month, on June 28.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Monday that he raised $24.8 million in the first quarter. Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $21.5 million since jumping in the race April 25. Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million, which is on par for his first quarter cash haul.

Some of Harris’ second quarter fundraising success comes after her performance in the first Democratic debate. Her campaign said it raised $2 million in the first 24 hours after she went head-to-head with nine other candidates on June 27. The campaign raked in 63,000 donations the next day — her best online fundraising day to date.

Her performance appears to have resulted in a boost in the polls. According to a recent CNN poll, the California senator’s support jumped to 17%, putting her second behind Biden’s 22%.

Presidential hopefuls have a July 15 deadline to file their fundraising numbers with the Federal Election Commission.

