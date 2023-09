Kealy Shields Live in Eupora: Mayor Blake McMullan resigns

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Developing story out of Eupora.

Mayor Blake McMullan has resigned. He made the announcement on social media.

Our Kealy Shields has been following the story. She joined us live from Eupora with what she knows.

