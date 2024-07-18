Keeping the rain, temps stay cooler

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The passing cold front will transition to a stationary front, locking conditions in place for the next several days. This includes rain chances daily and slightly cooler temperatures.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds and scattered showers/storms are possible throughout the rest of the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Feeling good for middle of July! High temperatures are looking to only reach into in the low to middle 80s. Moisture rotating around the Low pressure system will keep the chance for rain showers and storms through the end of our week. Overnight lows again in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Not much changing. The stationary front will linger as the Low pressure moves off to the E/NE. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler, in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chance will also stick around, with showers and storms possible both days.