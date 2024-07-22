Keeping with rain trend for the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the night off with clouds and a couple of isolated showers. We will keep with the wet pattern for the week ahead thanks to a frontal boundary sticking around the southeast. Daily chances for scattered rain as well as heavy cloud coverage will keep temperatures slightly below normal for the work week ahead.

TONIGHT: A couple of showers and storms passed through some of our southern and northern counties earlier this evening, but all showers should dissipate through the overnight hours. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky overnight with some patchy fog possible in the early morning hours.

MONDAY: It is a rinse and repeat type of forecast for your Monday too. We will keep a few clouds and the chance to see a few scattered showers in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s with increased humidity. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s through the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will stay in this wet and cloudy weather pattern for most of the week. Daily rain chances will help to aid our drought issue though! Temperatures will steady in the mid 80s for the afternoon highs and low 70s for the overnight lows.