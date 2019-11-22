Kelsey Berreth murder: Crime scene evidence

In video just released in the Kelsey Berreth murder case, Krystal Lee, the star witness and secret girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, is seen showing investigators where she says she was instructed to clean up the crime scene after Frazee beat his fiancée Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat. Frazee was convicted of Berreth’s murder on November 18, 2019.

Patrick Frazee, seen on surveillance video at a drive-through ATM on November 22, 2018, was on his way to Kelsey Berreth’s home just before her murder. In the back of his truck, pictured right, is the black tote that prosecutors say he soon used to transport Berreth’s body after beating her to death with a baseball bat.