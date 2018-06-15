Kemper County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kemper County man is accused of sexually assaulting a Winston County child.

Terrell Patty, 45, is charged with Rape of a Child Under the Age of 14.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says his deputies were called to a Kemper County hospital earlier this week.

After talking with the victim, investigators found out Patty was staying in Winston County.

He was interviewed and arrested that same night. Forensic testing is incomplete, at this time.

The victim was taken to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson and later released.

Patty was convicted of child abuse in Kemper County back in 2013.

He’s being held in the Winston County jail on a $50,000 bond.

If convicted, the minimum sentence is 20 years in prison. The maximum penalty is life in jail.