Kennedy Center Honors 2019

The 2019 honorees are: Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, disco-funk band Earth Wind and Fire, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and long-running children’s TV show “Sesame Street.”

Front row from left, Susan Pompeo, 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees Michael Tilson Thomas, Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrisett and Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, back row from left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, and characters from “Sesame Street,” Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and Elmo, and Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein, pose for a group photo following the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

