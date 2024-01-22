Kennedy Todd-Williams shines for Ole Miss in win at Georgia

Ole Miss women’s basketball bounced back Sunday with a 69-59 win over Georgia in Athens.

The Rebels were led in scoring and rebounds by Kennedy Todd-Williams, who had 22 points and six boards. This was the highest-scoring game the guard has posted since transferring from North Carolina.

“Transfers, they just take a while,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She took shots we knew she was going to make because we see her shoot them every day.”

Todd-Williams said she felt like she turned a page with this game.

“It’s all paying off. Slowly but surely. I felt like this was a really good game for me,”

This win improves Ole Miss to 13-5 and 3-2 in conference play.