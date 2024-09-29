Kentucky stuns No. 6 Ole Miss football in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — No. 6 Ole Miss football’s first SEC test of the season against Kentucky was a rude awakening. The Wildcats topped the Rebels 20-17 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss trailed at halftime for the first time all season, down 10-7 thanks to a penalty-filled first half.

The Rebels took the lead at the end of the third quarter on a 48-yard Tre Harris touchdown to put them up 17-13. The Wildcats found an answer late in the game, though.

The Wildcats were on the Rebels’ six yard line when they fumbled the ball. Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus recovered the fumble for a touchdown to put them up 20-17 with 2:25 to go in the game.

Facing a 4th & 11 deep in their own territory, Jaxson Dart connected with Caden Prieskorn on a 42-yard pass to get the Rebels in field goal range.

But kicker Caden Davis’ 48-yard field goal attempt to send the game to overtime was far left. Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season, which is a crucial blow to its College Football Playoff hopes.