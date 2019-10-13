Kenya's Brigid Kosgei shatters women's marathon world record

Runner Brigid Kosgei smashed the women’s world record at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. The 25-year-old Kenyan athlete completed the race in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds, according to the Chicago Marathon’s Twitter account.

Kosgei shattered the longstanding women’s world record of two hours, fifteen minutes and 25 seconds set by legendary runner Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at the London Marathon.

“It was 17 years ago exactly today that I set the first world record here in Chicago,” Radcliffe told The Associated Press. “That was a special day for me today and it’s a very special day for Brigid today.”

Kosgei, whose time would have been a men’s world record in 1964, was beaten by only 22 runners in the men’s race.

“I’m feeling good and I am happy because I was not expected to run like this,” Kosgei said.

WORLD RECORD: Brigid Kosgei sets the new world record in the marathon at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon!

Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia came in second in the Chicago race, clocking in six minutes and 47 seconds behind Kosgei.

Kosgei won the Chicago marathon last year as well. She also dominated the London Marathon this year, with a time of two hours, 18 minutes and 20 seconds — and broke another record, becoming the youngest winner of the race.

She wasn’t the only runner to accomplish an incredible feat this weekend: Eliud Kipchoge sent shockwaves through the sports world on Saturday by becoming the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours.

The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. It won’t, however, count as a record.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to show his support for the champion runners on Sunday. “Yesterday, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge became the first ever to break two hours,” he wrote. “Today in Chicago, Brigid Kosgei set a new women’s world record. Staggering achievements on their own, they’re also remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure—and keep raising the bar.”