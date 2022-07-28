Kerr McGee Town Hall meeting to be held Thursday evening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have questions about the clean-up for the old Kerr McGee site in Columbus, there is a Town Hall meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

It’s from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Dream Center on North 23rd Street in Columbus.

Multistate Trust representatives, along with federal and state officials, will update the community about cleanup progress and potential future uses at the Kerr-McGee – Columbus Superfund Site.

There is a Drop-In Session scheduled for Friday, July 29 from 10 to 2.

Kerr-McGee operated a wood treatment facility in the Memphistown neighborhood of Columbus.

The wood treating process used creosote and other chemicals. Kerr-McGee and its predecessors released contaminants into the soil and groundwater.

In 2011, the Multistate Environmental Response Trust assumed responsibility for owning and managing the Site as part of a bankruptcy settlement.

The Multistate Trust is working with the EPA and MDEQ to clean up Site-related contamination and facilitate safe reuse of the Site.

The Town Hall and Drop-in Session topics don’t include the claims of people with adverse health effects from past exposure to Kerr-McGee Site contaminants.

People with health or property damage claims may contact the Tronox Tort Claims Trust at (800) 753-2480