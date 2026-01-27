Keurig McCafe Decaf Coffee Pods May Contain Caffeine

(NEWSPATH) – According to CBS Newspath, Keurig Dr Pepper has issued a voluntary recall for some of their McCafe Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods.

The pods in particular are packaged as an 84-count carton with UPC 043000073438. The FDA says the reason for the recall is that the product is labeled as decaf, but might actually contain caffeine.

Keurig Dr Pepper initiated the recall on Dec. 6, 2025, and the FDA classified it as a Class II recall, meaning that consuming the coffee “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” on January 23, 2026.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.