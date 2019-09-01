Kevin Hart suffers “major back injuries” in car crash

Comedian Kevin Hart suffered “major back injuries” in a car accident early Sunday morning in California, the state’s Highway Patrol confirmed, reports CBS Los Angeles. A man identified as Jared Black was driving both the “Night School” star and passenger Rebecca Broxterman in the star’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas, California, when the accident occurred.

Black was turning from a road in the city when he lost control of the vehicle — sending it off the street and tumbling down an embankment, reports CBS L.A.

Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car, but Hart was able to leave the scene of the crash and get medical attention at his nearby home. He and the driver were then transported to a nearby hospital.

Both Hart and the driver suffered major back injuries, the California Highway Patrol said. Broxterman told authorities she was in pain but sought out her “own aid,” according to the CHP report of the collision. The report listed her injuries as “minor.”

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the early morning collision, CBS L.A. reports.

CBS L.A. reporter Greg Mills tweeted a video of the street where he said Hart’s car was involved in the accident. The video shows skid marks on the road.

Skid marks on Mulholland where Kevin Hart’s car went thru fence/down ravine. He & driver injured/hospitalized. Other passenger ok. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ LIVE @5. pic.twitter.com/lZUEYYXqvR — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

Hart has not commented on the accident on social media. His last post on Instagram was an image of him jumping into a pool with the caption,”Being home makes me happy….enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh”

A representative for the comedian has not responded to a request for comment.

Stars have taken to social media to wish Hart a speedy recovery. Actor Terry Crews tweeted “Get well soon, brother” on Sunday afternoon. Comedian Jeff Ross also tweeted, “We need @KevinHart4real to be okay.”