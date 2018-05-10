Kevin Kamenetz, Maryland gubernatorial candidate, dead at 60

OWINGS MILL, Md. — A Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland has died. CBS Baltimore reports that a release from Baltimore County police that says Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died early Thursday, following a cardiac arrest. He was 60.

The release says Kamenetz was at home in Owings Mill when he awoke around 2 a.m., complaining of felling ill. He was hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 3:22 a.m.

The two-term county executive was a fixture in Maryland politics for nearly a quarter-century. He also served as a councilman.

He was one of seven candidates for the Democratic nomination to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall. He had chosen Montgomery County Councilmember Valerie Ervin as his running mate. The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 26.

Current Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he is shocked and grieved by the death of Kamenetz and sends his prayers to his family.

The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 10, 2018

Fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous released a statement as well saying in part “he dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference and he helped to move Maryland forward.” Jealous says his thoughts and prayers are with Kamenetz’s family.