Keyless car entry may be key for criminals looking to steal

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Car theft is on the rise nationwide.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2023, more than 1 million vehicles were reported stolen in the U.S.

One in three of those was taken while parked at the owner’s home.

When you think of someone stealing a car, breaking a window and hot-wiring may come to mind. But in many cases, today’s criminal has a cleaner method.

Car sales representative Peyton Ellington said the keyless entry you use for convenience can also be convenient for the thief.

“It’s all pretty much hacker-based as far as different things like that,” Ellington said. “So, if people can get the correct codes on cars and its always different makes and models this is the one that can be gotten this way.”

But there’s also advanced tech you can use to secure your vehicle or find it if it gets taken.

Apps like Nissan Connect, Blue Link, and CarLock are made as Anti-theft systems for your vehicle.

And these apps may also benefit your bottom line.

“Having all the safety features if anything is going to help your insurance because you know it is less likely to get stolen because you have the GPS tracker,” Ellington said. “You will be able to go and say hey my car is missing this is where it is so that does have benefits in that sense I would assume.”

Ellington said it’s important for them that customers feel secure with their vehicles.

“We want to make sure that everybody is always safe and always comfortable in anything that we sell,” Ellington said. “We hate to hear any kind of bad news about something going wrong with a vehicle much less it’s not here.” “So we want to make sure everybody is up to snuff on everything that we can as far as the new technology that’s available so you can always know where your car is and that it is locked and that you are as prepared and safe as you can be.”

Apps, like Nissan Connect, also let you know when maintenance for your vehicle is due.

