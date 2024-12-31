Kicking off 2025 with a cooling trend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy New Year’s Eve! Just like the ball drops at midnight, our temperatures will be dropping too throughout the remainder of the week. Some mornings will be at or near freezing!

TODAY: A cold front has passed us earlier this morning bringing along a change in the winds. Winds today will shift from the SW to the NW which will help usher in some cooler temperatures for tonight and through the rest of the week. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s with a mostly clear sky. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

NEW YEARS EVE: The weather is looking chilly for tonight’s festivities. You can expect a few passing clouds throughout the night with a northwesterly breeze between 5-10 mph. If you are going out tonight, temperatures will be in the middle 40s, but waking up on New Year’s Day, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Grab the jacket!

LOOKING AHEAD: A cooling trend will be in place for the new year. The majority of the week will be dry, but rain chances come back into the forecast by the beginning of next week. Additionally, an arctic blast of cold air is looking to settle into the region next week!