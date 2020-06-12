Kidnapping, shooting investigation continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are still searching for three masked men that allegedly kidnapped and shot another man.

The shooting happened this past weekend. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the incident started Saturday night in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue North.

- Advertisement -

That’s where the victim told officers he was thrown into a vehicle by the suspects. The car was an older model black Chevrolet Impala.

At some point, the victim was shot in the leg before being thrown out of the vehicle near the intersection of Waterworks Road and 14th Avenue North.

Shelton said the victim is not cooperating with officers.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

CPD is also investigating shots fired call on 14th Street and 6th Avenue North from this week.