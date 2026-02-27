Beautiful End to the Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunshine and above average temperatures are in store for the weekend!

FRIDAY: Clouds will continue to decrease through the morning hours, with mostly sunny conditions expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70’s this afternoon – close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

WEEKEND: Sunny conditions last through Saturday, with cloud cover beginning to build back in on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70’s on both days. Isolated rain returns late Sunday evening, lasting into next week.

NEXT WEEK: Isolated rain is possible each day next week – there is a 20% of showers Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will remain above average in the mid-to-upper-70’s.