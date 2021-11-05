Kids five and older can soon be vaccinated by MSDH

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Starting Friday, November 8th, parents can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their children ages 5 to 11 through the Mississippi State Department of Health. Shots for that age group can be administered as early as Monday. MSDH ordered over 50 thousand doses for the 5 to 11 age group. Mississippians 5 and older can receive doses from other providers such as health care providers, retail pharmacies, and more.

Appointments will be available at <https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/> for all county health departments. Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.