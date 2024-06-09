Kids give back through Golden Triangle Lemonade Day

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Lemonade Day in the Golden Triangle.

In West Point, Starkville, and Columbus, kids set up stands selling lemonade and learned about entrepreneurship.

One young entrepreneur, Heaven, is using her earnings to donate to a good cause.

“My mom is an entrepreneur, she has her own business, and I wanted to see what it’s like to be an entrepreneur. I wanted to save up money and give back to the community,” Heaven said.

She is donating some of her profits to her church to buy school supplies for other kids.

Heaven’s mother Kasondra Harris said she has seen a lot of growth in her daughter from last year’s Lemonade Day.

“I feel like last year she needed a lot of guidance and I mentored her but then this year, every time I would suggest a price for an item or what she should sell, she’s like no this is what I wanna sell and this is the profit I wanna make and I wanna save this. Last year she gave 25% back but this year I want to do a little bit more so she is definitely learning about giving back to the community,” Harris said.

Heaven was not the only one raising money for a good cause.

Adeline and her friends also raised money for a good cause.

“I had a liver transplant whenever I was a baby,” Adeline said.

Adeline ran a lemonade stand with her friends to raise money for the Team Mississippi Pediatric Transplant Athletes after having a liver transplant at 14 months old.

One parent, Lindsey Beck said it is great to see the kids raise money for a great cause.

“To see the work ethic in them so early in their lives is so much fun and always lemonade and the candy is so fun anyways, but to also see them do it for a good cause we are trying to grow those entrepreneurial skills and also their compassion as well,” Beck said.

Overall, the kids had a good time.

“We just wanted to have fun,” Joanna of Busy B’s Lemonade said.

According to the Lemonade Day website, there were over 150 stands in the Golden Triangle region.

