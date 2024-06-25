Kids in Clay County get behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Children from across Clay County are getting a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

The West Point Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host the Junior Deputy Camp this week.

Children ages eight through 17 are learning what it takes to become a law enforcement officer.

They’re also getting lessons on safety and making good decisions.

Our very own Aundrea Self talked to them about using social media responsibly.

One of the most important lessons of the week is that law enforcement officers are here to protect and serve them and their families.

“We are trying to continue to bridge the gap between the community and the police department as well as the sheriff’s department. We want to let the cadets know as well as the community that we are here for them and we want to make sure that they are safe and continue to bridge the gap,” said West Point PD Lieutenant Tara Sloan.

This was the fourth annual junior fire academy in West Point.

