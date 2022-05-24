Kids in Macon have a new place to play

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been years in the making but kids in Macon have a brand new playground. Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the new playground by the walking track at Noxubee General. The pandemic caused significant delays to the project. The Rotary Club of Macon started the project and went to community partners for help.

“The Rotary Club, just like the Union Auxilary and the Alliance Club, they’re civic organizations that do different things on the international level as well as national level and local level. We contribute to other things throughout the country and the world, but bringing something home here and getting some funding assistance for our local needs is a great opportunity for us.”

The Rotary Club, Lions Club, Junior Auxiliary of Macon, and the Noxubee County Diabetes Coalition are the four main partners that will handle the upkeep of the playground.

The 4 County Foundation and local banks invested in the $30 thousand project.