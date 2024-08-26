Kids Market features young entrepreneurs

A lemonade stand, petting zoo, fingernail painting, and more were available at the Kids Market in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Kids Market at Station 82 in Columbus is a venue where any young entrepreneur may come to set up their own stands for free.

Savannah Lewis and Garrex Maher shared what the event was all about, and what the little businesses had to offer.

“We are doing this kids-only vendor event on the fourth Saturday of every month down in East Columbus at Station 82,” Lewis said. “We’re selling jewelry, some paintings, hair clips, lemonade, bread, eggs, we’re doing a petting zoo, we’re selling some flowers and bouquets.”

“I am working on the petting zoo, we have goats, chickens, rabbits, adult goats,” Garrex Maher said.

Benjamin Ballenger explained how he ensures that his products are of the highest quality.

“My mom helped me pick these out in the garden,” Ballenger said. “These are the fresher ones so I only use the fresher ones just so they would be fresher and they would last longer.”

Declan Maher said vegetables from their community garden are free and explained what he and his siblings were doing at the Kids Market.

“Vegetables are for free and bread is, I don’t know,” Maher said. “I’m selling lemonade tea and more lemonade. My little sister is painting nails, and my sister is doing face painting, selling jewelry, and doing tattoos.”

“We like to see people come over and share love and smiles,” Lewis said.

The kid vendors were able to have fun while also learning the value of running a business.

To sign up for the next Kids Market, private message Station 82 on Facebook.

