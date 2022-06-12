Kids of the Golden Triangle participate in Lemonade Day

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss (WCBI) – Kids across the Golden Triangle had the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of being an entrepreneur for Lemonade Day.

While some pocketed their funds, others decided to put them in their savings for another day.

When life gives you lemons…make lemonade.

That’s what kids across the Golden Triangle did on Saturday afternoon.

“We have pink lemonade regular lemonade and we have Carmel cupcakes and lemon cupcakes and peanut butter cookies and chocolate chip cookies,” said Sanders.

It’s all a part of Lemonade Day.

Each year, families can sign up to learn how to start and operate a business.

“We have pink lemonade and yellow lemonade. We also have chips and we don’t have any water and we sold out of the cookies and chips,” said Brooks.

And there are other learning factors, like planning, budgeting, and deciding how to spend earnings.

Directors of Lemonade Day say kids are encouraged to spend a percentage of their profits towards saving and give a portion to the community.

Kids like Julie Krieger and Brooklyn Sanders plan to donate a few of their sales to families in need.

“Some I’m going to spend. Some are going to my IRA which is my retirement account and some are going to my savings and the rest are going to a charity for our friend,” said Krieger.

“I don’t know but if I do end up winning I’m going to donate the bike,” said Sanders.

You may have seen a few entrepreneurs manning their booths, like Omari Brooks. He operated a stand with his sister Aaliyah Brooks this year.

“The customers had them and Aaliyah, who doesn’t like to work a lot,” said Brooks.

Over 50 kids signed for Lemonade Day this year.

The Lemonade stand that earned the most money on Saturday won a new bike.