Kiffin addresses ‘popcorn’ comment made right before 42-21 loss at Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Right before kickoff of the Ole Miss/Alabama game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Rebels’ HC Lane Kiffin said, in an on-field interview, ‘you better get your popcorn ready'”. The Rebels ended up losing 42-21. He addressed those comments in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon:

“I didn’t even know why it came out. And I actually said to Lebby in the headset, ‘I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points,'” Kiffin said. “I didn’t realize it was the last question. They were calling for kickoff return. I think there was 30 seconds on the clock and the refs were calling for us. I didn’t know there was another question. I know it looked rude. I apologized to Jamie (Erdahl) because that was not my intention. Then at halftime I said to ‘Lebby it looks like we didn’t plug the microwave in buddy'”

The 17th ranked Rebels host No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday at 11 AM.