Kiffin believes there should be more buzz surrounding Matt Corral

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The Heisman Trophy is the greatest individual award one can earn in college football. All season long, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s name has been in the mix.

But if you ask head coach Lane Kiffin, there should be much more buzz surrounding his starting QB.

He has accounted for 24 touchdowns and 2,387 yards of total offense. Kiffin says Corral’s case goes beyond the stats. When you factor in the revolving door that has been the Rebels’ receiving corps (injuries to Braylon Sanders and Jonathan Mingo), it makes his accomplishments even more impressive.

“I just get frustrated for Matt,” Kiffin said. “All of a sudden you got these pieces moving. You got guys that get injured. I know what he could do with his main guys. He doesn’t want to talk about the Heisman. I know this. You put on the tape and see what he deals with, how he has to move around and make plays vs. other people who just stand around there for ten seconds and everybody gets wide open. His job is a lot harder.”

The 10th ranked Rebels visit #18 Auburn on Saturday at 6 PM.