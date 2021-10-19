Kiffin: Every Sunday you’re either a good or bad coach based on Saturday

No. 12 Ole Miss will look to extend it’s winning streak to three games this Saturday when the Rebels welcome LSU to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have had a busy past couple of days, arguably busier than any other team in college football.

One day following Saturday’s 49-42 win against No. 20 Florida, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the university announced he will step aside after the season, just 21 months removed from the 2019 national title. LSU will pay Orgeron the 16.95 million left on his contract.

Orgeron was on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s Tennessee staff in 2009 and Kiffin provided his thoughts on the modern-day coaching expectations.

“It’s a profession we have always been in but now, more than ever, it is not just what have you done in the last year but what have you done Saturday,” Kiffin said. “I had a conversation with another head coach who is struggling a bit, trying to motivate him and said ‘every Sunday you are either a good or bad coach based on that Saturday’. When I see a thing on SEC Network where someone is talking bad about Nick Saban after the A&M game as a coach it just shows you where you are at.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 2:30 on WCBI.