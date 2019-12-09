Kiffin Introduced As Ole Miss Head Football Coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The Lane Kiffin era of Ole Miss football is officially underway.

Kiffin officially introduced as the head football coach inside The Pavilion, Monday, greeted by Ole Miss faithful, football players past and present, and athletic administration.

The hiring was made official by Ole Miss Saturday after Kiffin won the Conference USA title with Florida Atlantic for the second time in three seasons.

In those three seasons, Kiffin recorded a 26-13 record, becoming the second-winningest coach in history of Owls football.

“Florida Atlantic was a very exciting place. It was not one of those that I was just leaving to leave, even to go to the SEC”, Kiffin said in regards to his decision to come to Ole Miss.

“It had to be a place where I felt things were aligned to be somewhere where you could really win. I have zero reason to leave here. You’re in the best conference in football, you have great leadership, and you have the ability to recruit great players.”

The Ole Miss job will be Kiffin’s fourth as a head coach in college football, including a head coaching stint with the Oakland Raiders, and as the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2017.

“I remember losing here at Alabama…,” Kiffin said, “…we lost two regular season games in three years both to the same team. When I went around and saw the area and the people, that’s a special place. That’s a really neat place to live and you could win there…no one else was beating us.

“I always said that’s a premiere job and at times has performed like that and at times hasn’t. That’s partly why we’re here today. it’s our job to bring it back to where it’s been before.”

Kiffin’s contract is a four year, $16.2 million deal, including $5.3 million for ten assistant coaches, and $2.2 million for support staff.