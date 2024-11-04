Kiffin on facing No. 2 UGA: ‘Anybody that will win it will have to go through Georgia at some point’

No. 16 Ole Miss (7-2) has gotten back on track in a big way. In the past two weeks, the Rebels topped Oklahoma 26-14 and put on an offensive clinic in the team’s 63-21 victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville Saturday.

But this weekend’s battle with No. 2 Georgia will play a big role in either making or breaking the Rebels’ college football playoff chances. Head coach Lane Kiffin shared his perspective on facing Kirby Smart’s team during his weekly press conference.

WATCH: