Kiffin: Pro Football Focus doesn’t know a lot about watching film

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- While the Ole Miss Rebels have a ton of buzz following their 2-0 start and national rank (#17), head coach Lane Kiffin wants to see improvement. He says his team needs to clean up pass interference penalties and they need to stop giving up as many yards per game.

The Rebels’ offensive line was ranked third in the nation in the Pro Football Focus Week 2 grades. To say Kiffin disagrees with that would be an understatement.

” Pro Football Focus don’t know a lot about watching film. We didn’t play well up front,” Kiffin said. “The numbers were good but tell them to realize we run a five-man box most of the time they are staying deep because of these three receivers. They’re supposed to run into that. We got beat in pass protection in one-on-one matchups. I wasn’t pleased with how we played up front.”

The Rebels host Tulane Saturday at 7 o’clock on ESPN2.