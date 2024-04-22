Mississippi State QB Mike Wright enters transfer portal

Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright announced on “X” Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Wright started three games for the Bulldogs last year while Will Rogers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. He finished with 453 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions and was dangerous with his legs (324 rushing yards and touchdowns in 2023).

Wright, who was also a sprinter for the Mississippi State track and field team, spent three seasons with Vanderbilt before coming to Starkville. He has one year of eligibility remaining.