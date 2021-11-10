Kiffin says Sam Williams has been a ‘warrior’

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- When looking at the success Ole Miss football has had this season, the average college football fan will point to Matt Corral as the reason for it. While he’s been great, defensive end Sam Williams has been arguably just as impactful.

In Saturday’s 27-14 win against Liberty, Williams reached the 10.5 sack mark which set an Ole Miss single-season record. There are still three games remaining on the Rebels’ schedule. It’s even more impressive when you factor in the fact that Ole Miss is in a three-man rush. Williams was banged up late in the Liberty game, head coach Lane Kiffin provided an update.

“We hope Sam is fine,” Kiffin said. “He played great and a ton of snaps. I don’t think there’s a defensive lineman that has played as many snaps as him in the country. It has been unbelievable. He has games in the 60s and 70s. He’s been a warrior for us and hopefully he will again on Saturday.”

Kickoff against Texas A&M is at 6 on ESPN this Saturday.