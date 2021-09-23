Kiffin talks about how SEC offensives have changed in the last decade

During Ole Miss’ BYE week press conference, Clarion-Ledger reporter Nick Suss asked Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin how offenses in the Southeastern Conference have changed since he coached at Tennessee back in 2009.

“I think there’s more non-traditional offensive coaches calling plays in this conference now,” Kiffin said. “This was notoriously a traditional offensive conference. Guys came in and starting changing it, like, Hugh Freeze. This was an I-formation conference. I think that’s where you see the change and also the best players now come to the SEC. It was never like this. California kids didn’t come to the SEC.”

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a native of Ventura, California, is one player breaking offensive records each week. Corral, the current Heisman Trophy favorite became the first player in SEC history to record 3 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing touchdowns in a single game in the Rebels 40-point victory over Tulane on September 18th.