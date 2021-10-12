Kiffin wants to see Ole Miss improve on defense

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- When Arkansas failed its two-point conversion attempt at the end of regulation to clinch a 52-51 win for Ole Miss, Vaught Hemingway Stadium was rocking. Head coach Lane Kiffin said there is plenty of room for the Rebels to grow.

Ole Miss allowed 37 points in the second half to the Razorbacks. Ultimately, QB Matt Corral and the running game led the team to prevail but Kiffin wants to see improvement defensively.

“I felt so much progress (defensively) in the offseason,” Kiffin said. “Spring, fall through a number of games. That second half had the same feeling as a year ago. We can’t overlook because one play at the end doesn’t go your way that we see all the time. Last-second field goal goes in or out and all of a sudden one team has figured it out and a program is on the rise and the other team doesn’t know how to win. We have a lot of work to do.”

No. 13 Ole Miss visits Tennessee on Saturday at 6:30 on the SEC Network.