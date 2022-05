Kiffin weighs in on Fisher, Saban drama

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher arranged a last-minute press conference to aggressively deny Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s accusations that the Aggies “bought” every player they recruited in the 2022 class. A&M signed more five-star players than any team in the country. Here’s more on Fisher’s comments and how Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got involved: