Kilmichael fire claims the lives of a mother and her daughter

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter in Kilmichael is under investigation.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins, the fire broke out at a home on Flowers Road. Responders received the call around 7:30 am.

68-year-old Mary Love Pittman and 42-year-old Consietta Evette Pittman died due to the fire.

Tompkins said Consietta was Mary’s daughter and caregiver.

No foul play is suspected.

The fire is under investigation, and the State Fire Marshal will determine a cause.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.