Kilmichael has a new clinic

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) Dozens of people were on hand to get a first look inside the new Clinic in Kilmichael.

It’s an investment in the health of this small town.

“This has been something that we have talked about for probably about five years.” said Keith Rushing, Medical Director of Clinics. “We were having meetings when Covid first hit about “how are we going to take care of all of our people in our area.”

Before today, residents in Kilmichael had to travel out of town just to be treated.

Medical Director of Clinics Keith Rushing said it was time to bring something closer to home.

“A lot of our patients, in fact, a lot of the patients here today cannot drive places.” said Rushing. “They get to my clinic in Winona, they have people drive them there, they have to get people to take off work, and we are trying to bring it to them now.”

“The population here is majority elderly folks, and they probably do not need to be driving to larger cities.” said Cori Bailey, Hospital Administrator CEO. “So just being in town, will be very convenient to them.”

The clinic will offer general and wellness exams, acute care, x-rays, and much more.

Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Myers said being able to help the residents of a rural community, is one of the things she is most looking forward to.

“I always enjoy just being able to help someone and help them understand what is going on with them.” said Myers. “I like to provide that education so they can have better health outcomes.”

Rushing said the next goal is to expand the abilities of the nurse Practitioners, so that almost every medical procedure can be performed close to home

“We are trying to train our practitioners to be able to do more things, so that we will not have to refer to other people.” said Rushing. “Things like dermatology, minor procedures, laceration repairs, and things like that.”

The Clinic will be open on Monday- Friday from 8am-5pm.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.